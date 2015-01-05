Ex-NFL defensive back Smoot acquitted of domestic assault

(Reuters) - Former Washington Redskins defensive back Fred Smoot was acquitted on Monday on a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.

Smoot, 35, was accused of grabbing his former live-in girlfriend, Valerie Jackson, during an altercation at a home in Ashburn, Virginia, in November.

Smoot was found not guilty by a judge after a non-jury trial in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said.

A nine-year NFL veteran, Smoot played seven years with the Washington Redskins and two with the Minnesota Vikings before retiring after the 2009 season.