FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-NFL defensive back Smoot acquitted of domestic assault
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 5, 2015 / 11:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-NFL defensive back Smoot acquitted of domestic assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Washington Redskins defensive back Fred Smoot was acquitted on Monday on a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.

Smoot, 35, was accused of grabbing his former live-in girlfriend, Valerie Jackson, during an altercation at a home in Ashburn, Virginia, in November.

Smoot was found not guilty by a judge after a non-jury trial in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said.

A nine-year NFL veteran, Smoot played seven years with the Washington Redskins and two with the Minnesota Vikings before retiring after the 2009 season.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.