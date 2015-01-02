Steelers' Bell ruled out of wildcard game against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs the ball past Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vincent Rey (57) in the first half at Heinz Field. Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled injured running back Le‘Veon Bell out of Saturday’s wildcard game against the Baltimore Ravens, the National Football League team said on Friday.

The 22-year-old Bell, a Pro Bowl selection last year and the second-leading rusher in the league this season, injured his knee in Sunday’s AFC North-clinching win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Though Bell did not suffer ligament damage, the Steelers signed running back Ben Tate as cover on Tuesday.

Bell has been unable to practice with the team all week and a combination of Tate and rookies Josh Harris and Dri Archer is expected to carry the load against the Ravens in his absence.

“It’s a big opportunity for all three of us,” Archer told reporters on Friday. “We are more than happy to step in. We have one more day to prepare and be ready for the game.”