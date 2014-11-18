Steelers cut disgruntled running back Blount

(Reuters) - LeGarrette Blount was miffed at not getting a single carry in Pittsburgh’s game on Monday, and the Steelers made sure he would not suffer that disappointment again as they cut the running back on Tuesday.

Blount left the bench before the game was over and headed to the clubhouse, showered and went to the team bus to wait for the rest of the Steelers, who beat the Tennessee Titans 27-24 behind a career-best 204-yard rushing performance by Le‘Veon Bell.

“We believe the decision to release LeGarrette is in the best interest of the organization and wish him the best of luck,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.

Blount, who joined the Steelers as a free agent in March, rushed for 266 yards on 65 carries with two touchdowns this season, while Bell has 951 yards on 195 carries.

It was not the first problem encountered by Blount with Pittsburgh.

Blount was cited along with Bell for possession of marijuana in August.

Earlier in training camp, when Bell and linebacker Vince Williams got into a scuffle during a drill, Blount, dressed in street clothes, jumped in and tussled with assistant coach Joey Porter.

The Steelers (7-4) were Blount’s fourth NFL team in five years.