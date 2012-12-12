Steelers suspend Mendenhall one game for conduct violation

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall (34) carries the football as Steelers offensive tackle Jonathan Scott (72) blocks and Steelers offensive guard Doug Legursky (64) blocks Indianapolis Colts linebacker Pat Angerer (51) during the third quarter of their NFL football game in Indianapolis September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh have suspended running back Rashard Mendenhall one game for conduct detrimental to the team, the Steelers said on Tuesday.

Mendenhall has been the Steelers’ leading rusher in the previous three seasons but has played in just four games this campaign because of injuries.

According to local media reports, Mendenhall failed to show up to Sunday’s game against San Diego after coaches told him he would not be active for it, leading to his suspension.

The Steelers (7-6), who are fighting to make the playoffs and face Dallas this week, signed Baron Batch from the practice squad to replace Mendenhall on the roster.

Mendenhall missed the season’s first three games with a knee injury. He was also sidelined because of an Achilles ailment and recently demoted to third-string running back.

He has just 113 rushing yards this season.