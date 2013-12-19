FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steelers linebacker Garvin fined for block on Huber
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 19, 2013 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

Steelers linebacker Garvin fined for block on Huber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin has been fined $25,000 by the National Football League for his blindside block on Cincinnati punter Kevin Huber, NFL.com reported Wednesday.

Huber suffered a broken jaw and possible further injuries, and is out for the remainder of the season as a result of being hit during a punt return in Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Bengals.

Garvin appeared to use the crown of his helmet during the brutal blow he delivered to an unsuspecting Huber.

“It was a pretty good hit. It’s hard to be mad, more disappointing than anything,” Huber told reporters of the play, while wearing a neck brace. “I can’t do much about it now.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.