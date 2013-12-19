Steelers linebacker Garvin fined for block on Huber

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin has been fined $25,000 by the National Football League for his blindside block on Cincinnati punter Kevin Huber, NFL.com reported Wednesday.

Huber suffered a broken jaw and possible further injuries, and is out for the remainder of the season as a result of being hit during a punt return in Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Bengals.

Garvin appeared to use the crown of his helmet during the brutal blow he delivered to an unsuspecting Huber.

“It was a pretty good hit. It’s hard to be mad, more disappointing than anything,” Huber told reporters of the play, while wearing a neck brace. “I can’t do much about it now.”