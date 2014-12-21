Steelers beat Chiefs, return to playoffs

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched their first playoff berth in three seasons when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-12 on Sunday.
The six-time Super Bowl champions had not qualified for the postseason since losing a wild-card game to the Denver Broncos following the 2011 regular season.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger directed the Steelers (10-5) to their third consecutive win, passing for 220 yards and a touchdown.
Roethlisberger suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter while throwing the deciding touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown but returned after receiving treatment and did not miss any playing time.
Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina