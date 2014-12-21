FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
December 21, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Steelers beat Chiefs, return to playoffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Heinz Field. The Steelers won the game, 20-12. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched their first playoff berth in three seasons when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-12 on Sunday.

The six-time Super Bowl champions had not qualified for the postseason since losing a wild-card game to the Denver Broncos following the 2011 regular season.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger directed the Steelers (10-5) to their third consecutive win, passing for 220 yards and a touchdown.

Roethlisberger suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter while throwing the deciding touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown but returned after receiving treatment and did not miss any playing time.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
