Steelers beat Chiefs, return to playoffs

Dec 21, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Heinz Field. The Steelers won the game, 20-12. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched their first playoff berth in three seasons when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-12 on Sunday.

The six-time Super Bowl champions had not qualified for the postseason since losing a wild-card game to the Denver Broncos following the 2011 regular season.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger directed the Steelers (10-5) to their third consecutive win, passing for 220 yards and a touchdown.

Roethlisberger suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter while throwing the deciding touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown but returned after receiving treatment and did not miss any playing time.