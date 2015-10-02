Superior kicking leads Ravens past Steelers in OT

Oct 1, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justin Forsett (29) rushes the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) defends during the overtime period at Heinz Field. The Ravens won 23-20 in overtime. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Justin Tucker stood at the podium, faced the media and cracked a joke while cradling the game ball under his right arm.

“You probably don’t want to hear some kicker stand up here and give a detailed explanation about a kick,” Baltimore’s kicker said on Thursday after the Ravens beat the Steelers 23-20.

“I‘m sure you’d rather hear about guys throwing touchdowns passes or catches.”

Not on this night. The pinpoint kicking of Turner and the scattershot performance of his Pittsburgh Steelers counterpart, Josh Scobee, made a big difference.

Tucker’s third field goal of the game, a 52-yarder with 5:08 remaining in overtime, gave the Ravens their first win of the season.

The Ravens drove 32 yards in eight plays for the field goal. The winning march came after the Steelers drove to the Baltimore 33-yard line on their second possession of overtime but eschewed a game-winning field goal attempt by Scobee on fourth-and-1.

Scobee missed two field-goal tries, from 49 and 41 yards, in the last 2:24 of the fourth quarter.

Steelers quarterback Michael Vick threw incomplete to give the ball back to the Ravens (1-3), who erased a 13-point, second-half deficit and avoided their first 0-4 start.

“In this league, most games come down to three points,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We have a great kicker.”

‘WASN‘T MY NIGHT’

Oct 1, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mike Vick (2) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Heinz Field. The Ravens won the game, 23-20 in overtime. Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Scobee, acquired in a trade just before the start of the season after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, said he felt awful about his performance.

“I feel like I let the team down, and it’s not something that I ever want to remember doing,” Scobee said. “It’s a bad feeling. I wish I had been able to come through, but it just wasn’t my night.”

Ravens running back Justin Forsett rushed for 150 yards on 27 carries while quarterback Joe Flacco completed 20 of 33 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Baltimore wideout Kamar Aiken had five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

“One of the greatest feelings in the world is winning a game in the National Football League because it’s so hard,” Flacco said. “This one was extra special because we were staring 0-4 in the face. You’re together so much as a group. You work so hard. It’s tough to lose but great to win.”

Vick was 19-for-26 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown in his first start for the Steelers (2-2). The four-time Pro Bowl selection replaced Ben Roethlisberger, who sat out after sustaining a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee on Sunday in a win over St. Louis.

Roethlisberger is expected to miss at least four weeks.

“This probably the toughest loss of my career,” said Vick.

“We had our chances to win the game. I had plays that I could’ve made but didn‘t, and it’s disappointing.”

Steelers running back Le‘Veon Bell rushed for 129 yards and a score on 22 carries. Last season, he managed a combined 79 yards against the Ravens in two games.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown was limited to five receptions for 42 yards, ending his NFL-record streaks of 35 consecutive games with at least five receptions and 50 yards, and 14 games in a row with at least seven catches.