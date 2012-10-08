Steelers' Polamalu to miss Thursday's game against Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu will miss Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans after re-injuring his right calf against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the team said.

Polamalu, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who has already missed two of his team’s four games this season because of a strained right calf, aggravated the injury in the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s 16-14 home win over Philadelphia.

“He will probably be deemed out this week because of the week itself being a quick turnaround and the nature of the injury,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told the team’s website on Monday.

“We will evaluate him when get back from Tennessee. We don’t think he will participate.”

Linebacker LaMarr Woodley was described as “doubtful” for Thursday’s road game against the Titans after suffering a right hamstring injury against the Eagles.

”There is more optimism regarding where he is,“ said Tomlin. ”It’s just a mild hamstring injury if there is such a thing. It’s still a hamstring injury.

“We are at the early part of the season and we have to be smart in terms of how we deal with that ... we will leave the door ajar for him.”

The Steelers, who lost two of their first three games, are 2-2 this season.