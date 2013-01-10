FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steelers cut Rainey after domestic violence arrest
January 10, 2013 / 11:50 PM / 5 years ago

Steelers cut Rainey after domestic violence arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut rookie running back Chris Rainey following his arrest for a domestic battery, the National Football League team said on Thursday.

“Chris Rainey’s actions this morning were extremely disappointing,” said Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert in a statement on the team’s website. “Under the circumstances and due to this conduct, Chris will no longer be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Rainey was charged by Gainesville, Florida police with a single count of misdemeanor simple battery following an incident with his girlfriend, according to media reports.

A fifth round selection of the Steelers in last season’s draft, Rainey was used primarily on specialty teams during his rookie campaign, returning 39 kickoffs for 1,035 yards while filling in at running back.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, editing by Gene Cherry

