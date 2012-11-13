Roethlisberger rated "questionable" for Ravens clash

MIAMI (Reuters) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is rated as “questionable” for Sunday’s crucial National Football League game against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a shoulder sprain in Thursday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
“That is all of the information I have at this point,” said coach Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference.
“He is being evaluated. Obviously this injury puts his participation in the questionable category for this week. I will have more information as I get it, as the week unfolds,” he added.
Roethlisberger was taken out and replaced by back-up Byron Leftwich after taking a big hit on the opening drive of the second half.
The burly quarterback, a two-time Super Bowl winner, left the stadium with his arm in a sling.
Leftwich, playing in his first regular season game in almost two years, completed 7 of 14 passes for 73 yards.
The loss of Roethlisberger would be a major blow for the Steelers (6-3) who trail the Ravens (7-2) in the AFC North.
After facing the Ravens at home, Pittsburgh have another divisional game at the Cleveland Browns before traveling to Baltimore for the return game on December 2.
Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Julian Linden