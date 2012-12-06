FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steelers QB Roethlisberger back in time for playoff push
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 6, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Steelers QB Roethlisberger back in time for playoff push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Injured Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stands on the field with his arm in a sling before the start of their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff hopes received a boost as starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was cleared to play after missing three games due to injuries, the National Football League team said on Thursday.

Roethlisberger, who has steered the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances and two titles, will start Sunday against the San Diego Chargers after missing the last three games with shoulder and rib injuries.

“He has been above the line in all areas,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. “Really, the only question we can’t answer is taking a hit. Obviously that will be answered in the stadium on Sunday.”

The Steelers (7-5) went 1-2 with Roethlisberger on the sidelines and need a strong finish over the last four regular season games to secure a wildcard berth in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh are two games behind the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens and tied with division rival Cincinnati Bengals in the wildcard race. The AFC South Indianapolis Colts (8-4) have the inside track for one of the wildcard berths.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.