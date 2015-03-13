Roethlisberger and Steelers agree to five-year extension

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed on a five-year contract extension on Friday that could see ‘Big Ben’ to the end of his career in the Steel City.

With Roethlisberger entering the final year of an eight-year $102 million deal signed in 2008, the Steelers locked up their franchise player, assuring stability at the quarterback position.

“Ben is one of the greatest quarterbacks in team history, and we are thrilled we were able to finalize a contract that will keep Ben with the Steelers through the 2019 season at least,“ said Steelers president Art Rooney II in a statement. ”We believe Ben is getting better each year, and we are looking forward to him continuing to lead us toward another Super Bowl championship.”

The 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft, Roethlisberger has spent his entire career with the Steelers, leading Pittsburgh to three Super Bowl appearances, twice hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy as NFL champions.

Entering his 12th season, Roethlisberger already holds numerous franchise records, including passing touchdowns (251), passing yards (39,057) and completions (3,157).

Last season was one of his best with Roethlisberger setting Steelers’ single season passing records for completions (408), attempts (608), passing yards (4,952) while equalling his single season record of 32 touchdown passes.

Roethlisberger also rewrote the team’s single-game record book and set NFL records, tossing six touchdowns in back-to-back games against the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.