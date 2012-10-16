Steelers rookie Ta'amu suspended for two games

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Alameda Ta‘amu, who faces several charges after being arrested over the weekend, was suspended two games without pay by the National Football League (NFL) team on Monday.

The 22-year-old nose tackle will not be permitted to play, practice or attend team meetings while he sits out Pittsburgh’s games against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 21 and Washington Redskins on October 28, the Steelers said in a statement.

Ta‘amu, a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2012 NFL Draft, was arrested in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Sunday evening after a vehicle pursuit that left one person injured and several cars damaged, local police said.

He has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault by a vehicle while under the influence and aggravated assault.

Ta‘amu has not played in any games this season for the Steelers, who are 2-3 and occupy third spot in the AFC North standings.