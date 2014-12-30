Steelers bring in Tate as cover for Bell

Ben Tate (44) is tackled by Jason McCourty (30) during the first half at LP Field. Oct 5, 2014; Nashville, TN, USA;Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers, who face the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round of the playoffs on Saturday, have signed running back Ben Tate as cover for the injured Le‘Veon Bell.

Bell injured his knee in Sunday’s AFC North clinching win over the Cincinnati Bengals and although he has not suffered ligament damage, his role against the Ravens could be limited.

Former Houston Texans running back Tate joins the Steelers after spending spells this year with the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.

Since entering the NFL as a second-round draft choice by Houston in 2010, Tate has a total of 540 carries for 2,363 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while adding 67 catches for 347 yards in 51 games.

To make room on the roster for Tate, the Steelers released wide receiver Justin Brown.