Steelers sign head coach Tomlin to three-year extension

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the second quarter of their NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Ohio January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have extended head coach Mike Tomlin’s contract for three years through the 2016 National Football League (NFL) season, the team said on Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 40-year-old Tomlin, who became the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl when he led Pittsburgh to an NFL championship over the Arizona Cardinals in 2009, has reached the playoffs four times in his five seasons with the Steelers.

“We are pleased to announce that Mike Tomlin will remain with the Steelers for at least five more years,” Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said in a statement.

“Mike is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League and we are thrilled he will continue to lead our team as we pursue another Super Bowl title.”

Since joining the Steelers for the 2007 season, Tomlin has reached the Super Bowl twice and finished first in the AFC North division three times.

Under Tomlin, Pittsburgh has also had the NFL’s top-ranked total defense three times and sent 36 players to the annual Pro Bowl game.

Last season the Steelers finished second in the division but were stunned in the opening round of the playoffs when the Denver Broncos connected with an 80-yard touchdown strike on the first play from scrimmage in overtime.

“I am excited that I will continue to be the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers for years to come,” said Tomlin.

“I am grateful to the Steelers organization for the opportunity I have been given over the past five years to work and live in this great city, and I am excited to continue to work to bring another championship to the Steelers and the city of Pittsburgh.”

The Steelers open their 2012 regular season September 9 at Denver.