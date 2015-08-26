Vick ticks boxes as Big Ben back-up at Steelers

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback Michael Vick to a one-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday.
Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed but the veteran is expected to act as back-up to Pro Bowl signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger.
The 35-year-old Vick spent last season with the New York Jets but was used sparingly behind the impressive Geno Smith.
A number one overall draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, Vick lit up the NFL as a dynamic runner and passer before missing two seasons because of a prison sentence for federal gambling and dog fighting charges.
Vick, who returned from his hiatus to spend five seasons at the Philadelphia Eagles, has since redefined his career as a veteran locker room presence.
“He’s a very experienced guy at what he does at this point in his career,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
“And obviously the mobility is still unique even at 35.”
