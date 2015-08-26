FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vick ticks boxes as Big Ben back-up at Steelers
August 26, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Vick ticks boxes as Big Ben back-up at Steelers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Jets quarterback Michael Vick (1) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback Michael Vick to a one-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed but the veteran is expected to act as back-up to Pro Bowl signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger.

The 35-year-old Vick spent last season with the New York Jets but was used sparingly behind the impressive Geno Smith.

A number one overall draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, Vick lit up the NFL as a dynamic runner and passer before missing two seasons because of a prison sentence for federal gambling and dog fighting charges.

Vick, who returned from his hiatus to spend five seasons at the Philadelphia Eagles, has since redefined his career as a veteran locker room presence.

“He’s a very experienced guy at what he does at this point in his career,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“And obviously the mobility is still unique even at 35.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

