Injury hit Steelers without RB Williams for wild card game

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers, who already have 2014 Pro Bowl running back Le‘Veon Bell on injured reserve, will have to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Saturday’s AFC wild card game without his replacement, DeAngelo Williams.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2009, Williams injured his right foot during the first half of Pittsburgh’s regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, which they won 28-12.

The 32-year-old Williams was replaced by Fitzgerald Toussaint, who rushed for 24 yards on 12 carries, and Toussaint and Jordan Todman will handle the job against the Bengals, the Steelers said on Friday.

”He is a diligent worker,“ Pittsburghs head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters about Toussaint. ”He brings a business-like approach.

“He’s one of those guys that everybody is excited about seeing play. He really works hard to put himself in position to be a positive asset or contributor to us when given the opportunity.”

Toussaint, who was activated off the practice squad on Nov. 27, has big shoes to fill in the absence of Williams, who rushed for 907 yards and 11 touchdowns on 200 carries this season.

“I have to be ready to take on the task,” said Toussaint, who carried the ball 18 times for 42 yards in the regular season.