NFL: Steelers put linebacker Woodley on injured reserve

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley has been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a right calf injury, the National Football League club, which is battling to keep faint playoff hopes alive, said on Tuesday.

Woodley, 29, injured his right calf on the opening defensive series of Sunday’s 30-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in his return to the lineup after missing three games with an injury to his left calf.

Pittsburgh (6-8) travels to Green Bay to play the Packers (7-6-1) on Sunday.

Jason Worilds has shined in Woodley’s absence, generating four sacks, 18 hits and nine hurries since moving to left outside linebacker in mid-November.

Woodley, a 2009 Pro Bowler, finished his seventh NFL season with five sacks and 24 hurries in 11 games.