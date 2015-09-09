Five storylines for the 2015 NFL season

Aug 29, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) runs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Five storylines to track during the 2015 National Football League season which opens on Thursday.

- -

PEYTON MANNING

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is still competing at a high level late in his career and does not seem ready to discuss the idea of retiring from the NFL. But time is running out for the Denver Broncos’ 39-year-old quarterback to add a second Super Bowl to an already glittering resume. The oldest signal caller to win the NFL’s championship Lombardi Trophy is John Elway, who was 38 years old when he won it with Denver in 1999.

- -

NDAMUKONG SUH

The Miami Dolphins offered a six-year, $114 million contract to land the Pro Bowl defensive tackle during the offseason in hopes that Suh, who has a history of dirty play, is ready to make a fresh start. Suh is arguably the most dominant defensive in the NFL and if he performs up to his usual standards Miami could earn their first playoff berth since the 2008 season.

- -

PACKERS FORTITUDE

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a gut-wrenching loss in last season’s NFC Championship game when they squandered a 19-7 lead with less than four minutes to play in regulation before losing in overtime. Rodgers criticized his coach’s play-calling after the game and Mike McCarthy has since ceded control of play-calling responsibility. The Packers are not doubt eager to make another playoff run and are already one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

- -

ROOKIE QUARTERBACKS

Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston and Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota were selected with the first two picks of the 2015 NFL Draft and will be expected to make an immediate impact on their new clubs. The last time quarterbacks were taken with the first two choices was in 2012 (Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III) and both steered their teams back into the playoffs in their first season.

- -

NEW RULES

Among the more noticeable changes, the football will now be snapped from the 15-yard line on extra point attempts rather than the 2-yard line. The ball will also now be live after the extra point or two-point conversion attempt, meaning defenses will be able to return a blocked kick, interception or fumble for two points.

- -