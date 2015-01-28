Brady heard it all before at Super Bowl Media Day

Jan 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during media day for Super Bowl XLIX at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Taking part in his sixth Super Bowl Media Day, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has probably heard the questions all before during the ‘anything-goes’ get-together with reporters.

Ahead of the 2008 Super Bowl, which was also played in Glendale where the Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Brady was asked by a female presenter from a Mexican television station if he would marry her.

On Tuesday, no wedding proposals were put to the Patriots quarterback, who is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, but Brady fielded a few questions out of left field, like, ‘Who has the best beard on the team?’ Answer: ‘Rob Ninkovich, Julian Edelman.’

‘What hurts when you get sacked?’ Answer: ‘Depends where you land.’

Brady answered all with a smile and good humor, clearly happy that the questioning, for the most part, steered clear of the deflated football controversy that has hung over the team since their blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts that clinched a Super Bowl berth.

The Patriots, and in particular Brady and coach Bill Belichick, arrived in Phoenix under pressure to provide answers as to how 11 of 12 footballs used in the AFC championship game did not meet NFL standards.

Instead of hounding Brady, the hundreds of media crowded around his podium treated the three-time Super Bowl champion with gentle respect, allowing him to reflect on what is certain to be a Hall of Fame career.

“I never imagined this in my wildest dreams,” beamed Brady, looking out at a wall of cameras and microphones.

”I loved having a chance as a kid to go out there and play with my friends, so to play football in the street with the older boys was fun.

“To get a chance to play in the Super Bowl, I never thought I’d play in one. So it’s pretty unbelievable to be able to play in six.”

Brady has three Super Bowl titles on his resume but he has not hoisted the Vince Lombardi since 2005, coming out on the losing side in his last two chances with both defeats at the hands of the New York Giants.

While his legacy is secure a Super Bowl victory on Sunday would cement Brady’s place among the all-time greats, joining his childhood hero Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw as the only quarterbacks with four rings.

”It’s hard to think about those things,“ said Brady. ”Those guys are unbelievable players.

“I was the biggest 49er fan growing up and to watch Joe and Steve Young -- who were my two idols -- who were just great for the game and great for the sport.”