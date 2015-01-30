Cancer organization partners with NFL on prostate treatment

A general view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and helmets for the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots during a press conference for Super Bowl XLIX at Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A U.S. cancer organization has partnered with the NFL alumni association ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl XLIX to raise awareness about screening, diagnosis and treatment for prostate cancer, a disease that kills tens of thousands of U.S. men a year.

The Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), a private, for-profit operator of cancer treatment hospitals and outpatient clinics, will treat NFL Alumni who are fighting prostate cancer, which afflicts almost one in seven U.S. men, at its five hospitals in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa.

“CTCA is proud to partner with NFLA and we look forward to making a difference in the lives of those alums who are or will be diagnosed with prostate cancer,” Gerard van Grinsven, chief executive and president of CTCA, said in a statement Thursday.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men in the United States, second only to non-melanoma skin cancer. It also is the second leading cause of cancer death in U.S. men.

“This new partnership addresses one of the biggest health concerns among men today,” said NFL Alumni head Joe Pisarcik.

The CTCA is already sponsoring sunblock dispensers for fans at pre-game events in downtown Phoenix ahead of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The NFL Alumni Association is a group of former league players, coaches and other employees who help ex-players and their families with medical, financial and social programs.