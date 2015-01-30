Singer Dave Matthews raises Seattle Seahawks flag on Space Needle before Super Bowl

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Musician and Seattle resident Dave Matthews showed his support for the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, raising the team’s 12th man flag on top of the city’s emblematic Space Needle ahead of the National Football League’s title game.

“It’s a huge honor,” Matthews, who moved to Seattle over a decade ago, told local broadcaster KIRO. “It’s so exciting to be in this city, the energy that everyone feels, the support that everyone feels.”

The team’s success “brings a kind of civic pride that I think is awesome,” the Grammy-winning musician said.

The Seahawks face the New England Patriots in Phoenix on Sunday.

As Matthews hoisted the Seahawks’ flag, he predicted the team would win 36 to 20.