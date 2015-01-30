Super Bowl facts and figures

(Reuters) - Facts and figures about Sunday’s 49th Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona:

Date: February 1, 2015

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET (2330 GMT)

Teams: New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks

Site: 72,000 seat University of Phoenix Stadium

At stake: The winning team receives the National Football League’s (NFL) Vince Lombardi Trophy, named in memory of the former Green Bay Packers coach, winning coach of the first two Super Bowls.

The trophy is made by high-end jeweler Tiffany & Co and stands almost 22 inches tall and weighs 107 ounces (3 kilograms). It is worth more than $25,000.

Players’ share: Winning team gets $97,000 per player, losing team gets $49,000 per player.

HISTORY

From 1967-1970 the title game pitted the NFL champion against the American Football League champion.

Since 1971, the year after the NFL and AFL merged, the game has matched the National Football Conference champion against the American Football Conference champion.

The first Super Bowl was played on January 15, 1967 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Green Bay Packers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the record for the most Super Bowl titles, with six. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are tied for second with five each.

FAVORITE SPORT

Professional football (32 percent) remains the favorite game among Americans who follow at least one sport, according to a poll. Baseball (16 percent) is next, followed by college football.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Spending in the United States on Super Bowl-related merchandise, apparel and snacks is expected to reach $14.3 billion, or an average of $77.88 per consumer.

This year’s Super Bowl is forecast to have an economic impact of $500 million with an additional 100,000 visitors to Arizona, according to the host committee.

TV/ADVERTISING

TV coverage: The championship game will be broadcast live in over 170 countries and territories and in more than 25 different languages, including nine from University of Phoenix Stadium: Mandarin Chinese, Danish, English, French, German, Hungarian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The official broadcaster NBC is charging advertisers an estimated $4.5 million for 30-second spots in this year’s Super Bowl.

Last year’s Super Bowl game in which the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos was the most-watched single television program ever in the U.S, averaging an estimated 111.5 million viewers.

FOOD/DRINK

Super Bowl Sunday is the second-largest day for consumption of food and drink for Americans, behind Thanksgiving Day.

Dips and spreads are the top choice of food to eat during the Super Bowl, followed by chicken wings, popcorn and pizza.

Americans will consume an estimated 325.5 million gallons of beer on the day.

ENTERTAINMENT

Some of the world’s best-known entertainers have performed at the Super Bowl, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2 and Paul McCartney.

This year’s pre-game national anthem will be performed by singer-actress Idina Menzel while pop singer Katy Perry will headline the halftime show.

TICKETS

Tickets for the inaugural Super Bowl were sold for $6 but the price increases have outpaced inflation and the face value for tickets this year range between $800 and $1,900.

On the secondary market, ticket prices soar, usually changing hands for an average of between three and four times the original value.