Four wounded in post-Super Bowl gunfight in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Four people were shot and wounded and a fifth was badly beaten during a street brawl and gunfight that erupted late on Sunday in the aftermath of a Super Bowl party in Sacramento, police said.

Alcohol was a factor in the violence, which unfolded about 11:30 p.m. outside a home where a Super Bowl party had been held earlier in the evening, authorities said. Investigators were looking into whether the altercation was gang-related, police said on Monday.

Officers responding to reports of multiple gunshots found two men and two women with serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds, while a fifth person required medical treatment for a physical assault, according to police.

Sacramento police officer Justin Brown said a number of people were detained in connection with the incident but no arrests had yet been made.