FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four wounded in post-Super Bowl gunfight in California
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 2, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Four wounded in post-Super Bowl gunfight in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Four people were shot and wounded and a fifth was badly beaten during a street brawl and gunfight that erupted late on Sunday in the aftermath of a Super Bowl party in Sacramento, police said.

Alcohol was a factor in the violence, which unfolded about 11:30 p.m. outside a home where a Super Bowl party had been held earlier in the evening, authorities said. Investigators were looking into whether the altercation was gang-related, police said on Monday.

Officers responding to reports of multiple gunshots found two men and two women with serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds, while a fifth person required medical treatment for a physical assault, according to police.

Sacramento police officer Justin Brown said a number of people were detained in connection with the incident but no arrests had yet been made.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.