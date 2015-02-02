FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perry brings spectacle to Super Bowl halftime
February 2, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

Perry brings spectacle to Super Bowl halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Recording artist Katy Perry performs at halftime in Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

GLENDALE, Arizona (Reuters) - Katy Perry delivered a spectacular halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday assisted by special guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.

Perry entered the field astride a giant, golden, robotic lion as she sang her hit “Roar” before Kravitz brought some rock guitar to a version of “I Kissed a Girl”.

After Missy Elliott provided the crowd of over 70,000 with her own distinctive brand of hip-hop, including “Get Ur Freak On”, Perry performed on a desert island, singing her hit “Teenage Dream” and “California Gurls”.

The halftime show ended with another surprise as Perry was lifted 50 feet off the ground by a mechanical contraption and as she floated above the field singing “Firework”, sparkling flames emerged from the construction.

Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
