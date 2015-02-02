"I don't want it to end," says four-time winner Brady

PHOENIX (Reuters) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has now won four Super Bowls and he will be 38 when the 2015 NFL season gets underway.

But after throwing four touchdowns in the Patriots’ thrilling 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, he showed not the slightest interest in talk of retirement or his legacy.

“I love doing it, so I don’t want it to end anytime soon,” he said on Monday when asked just how much longer he can continue.

“A lot of decisions that I make in my life are about how to sustain it, and that takes a commitment in and of itself. ‘You’ve got to put it in the bank,’ as coach (Bill Belichick) always says. It’s there when you need it.”

Brady’s fourth Super Bowl win equals the quarterback record set by his boyhood hero Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers and Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the Californian is not ready to enter discussions about where he places among the all-time greats in the league.

“I’ve never thought much about that. I am still kind of in the midst of my career. I just love the game. I love playing. I love representing our team,” he said.

“All the guys work really hard. It’s a big commitment that a lot of players make to play this game, and it’s a lot of sacrifices and a lot of support from a lot of people that love you and support you. So, probably the most gratifying thing is to win the game and then to celebrate with your team mates and your loved ones,” he added.

While Brady is clearly the most successful quarterback still playing the game, he risked on Sunday a third Super Bowl loss after two defeats to the New York Giants and that was something on his mind in the latter stages of the thriller.

“We’ve been on the other end of this two times in the last seven years, being ahead late in the game with the chance to win it, and not closing it out. I’m glad we had the opportunity to do it. Coach talked all week about how it was going to take all 60 minutes and it certainly did.”