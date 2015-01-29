Katy Perry's Super Bowl promise: lion, sharks and live singing

Jan 29, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Recording artist Katy Perry speaks during the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Pop singer Katy Perry on Thursday teased a lion, sharks and at least some live singing during her Super Bowl halftime performance, the most-watched dozen minutes annually on U.S. television.

The “Roar” singer wouldn’t divulge much about her Sunday gig at the NFL title game but did say to expect an unnamed “old school” female singer as a surprise performer in addition to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

“I think I‘m going to play on my strengths, which are humor, incredible joy. ... I just hope at the end of the day that over 100 million people are smiling in unison,” Perry told a news conference at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The 30-year-old pop star, known for her colorful costumes and songs about female empowerment, would not say how much of her singing would be pre-recorded, often an issue that has earned criticism for singers performing at big events.

“I think a lot of it will be live,” said Perry, who boasts Twitter’s largest following.

Two years ago, the run-up to Beyonce’s halftime performance was overshadowed by her lip-synched performance at President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

Perry will perform her hits at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at the Super Bowl match-up of the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Last year’s halftime show, headlined by singer Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers, attracted a record 115.3 million TV viewers, slightly more than the game itself averaged.

A performance at the Super Bowl is considered the music industry’s top promotional platform.