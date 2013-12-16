FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Media Day for chilly Super Bowl set for indoors
#Sports News
December 16, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Media Day for chilly Super Bowl set for indoors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A snow bank obscures the logo for Super Bowl XLV outside Cowboy Stadium in Arlington, Texas February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - In a Super Bowl first, the Media Day event that kicks off the season’s title game week will be held at a site other than the championship venue due to wintry conditions expected in New Jersey, the NFL said on Monday.

The media frenzy, attended by players and coaches of the competing teams, will be indoors at nearby Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, rather than at MetLife Stadium, which will host the first outdoor, cold-weather Super Bowl on February 2.

As has been the custom in recent years, the NFL is now selling a limited number of tickets for spectators to attend the January 28 Media Day at SuperBowl.com.

Fans can sit in the arena’s stands and watch thousands of media from around the world interview members of the teams on the floor and eavesdrop on sessions from podium microphones.

They will also receive a Media Day gift bag that will include a radio to tune into the day’s coverage on NFL Network, and will have access to concession and merchandise stands.

Tickets for the reserved seating cost $28.50 each.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
