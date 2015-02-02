Patriots' Brady wins record-tying third Super Bowl MVP

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

GLENDALE, Arizona (Reuters) - Tom Brady was named the most valuable player of the Super Bowl for the third time in his career on Sunday after rallying the New England Patriots to a heart-stopping victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback completed a Super Bowl record 37 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to rally New England from a 10-point deficit and match the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

“It wasn’t the way we drew it up,” said Brady, who also threw a pair of interceptions in a victory that was only sealed after New England picked off a Seattle pass in the end zone in the game’s final seconds.

“Throwing a couple of picks didn’t help. But we showed a lot of mental toughness, our team has had it all year. We never doubted each other. That’s what it took.”

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with running back Brandon Bolden (38) after beating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In the victory, Brady surpassed Hall of Famer and boyhood idol Joe Montana’s mark of 11 Super Bowl touchdown passes when he connected on a four-yard pass to Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter to pull his team within three points.

On the game-winning drive, Brady completed all eight of his passes during a 64-yard march down the field that was capped with a three-yard touchdown strike to Julian Edelman.

It puts Brady alongside former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana as the only players in NFL history to win the award three times.

“I haven’t thought about that ... I never put myself in those discussions,” Brady said when asked about having four Super Bowl titles and three MVPs like boyhood idol Montana.

“That’s not how I think. There’s so many great players that have been on so many great teams and we’ve had some great teams that haven’t won it and I think you’ve just got to enjoy the moment.”