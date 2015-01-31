Super Bowl is party time - for a hefty price

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A last-minute ticket to the Super Bowl can set you back over $9,000 on the secondary market and if you want to party all weekend in Arizona, you might want to speak to your bank manager.

A host of musicians and celebrities will be holding parties, mostly in Scottsdale, over Super Bowl weekend and not surprisingly organizers are putting a premium on the chance to mingle with the rich and famous.

A front stage table at the Rolling Stone party, hosted by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler was going for $47,900 on Saturday with a general admission ticket just over $1,100.

Among the stars holding concerts or fronting parties this week are rappers Macklemore, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull and Lil Wayne, DJ Calvin Harris and actor Mark Wahlberg while a host of former NFL players will be making appearances.

For fans of food as well as football, Saturday’s ‘Taste of the NFL’ is a charity event which offers the chance to sample chef-created gourmet dishes from every city represented in the league.

Ticket sellers are not the only ones who will be cashing in on Super Bowl Sunday, organizers estimate that more than $500 million will go into the local economy from the event.

The Super Bowl is among the biggest events for private jet travel with an estimated 5,300 business and private jets touching down in the Phoenix area for this weekend.

And if you are lucky enough to have a Super Bowl ticket, flight, hotel room and Saturday night party taken care of, do not forget your parking pass, going for $126 on secondary ticket sites.