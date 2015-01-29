Deep-sleeping Patriots unfazed by false fire alarms

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A pair of false fire alarms that rang through the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl hotel was not enough to rattle the team as several players said on Thursday they slept through the blaring noise.

A false alarm during the night on Monday was followed by another in the early morning hours on Thursday due to a smoke detector that was isolated to one wing of the resort where the team is staying ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Patriots and defending champion Seattle Seahawks in Glendale, Arizona.

When asked whether there was an issue with the alarm, none of the Patriots players claimed to have been bothered.

“If there has, I haven’t heard it. I must be sleeping through it, so that’s good,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told reporters.

The latest false alarm caused a two-minute disturbance and there were no injuries or reason to evacuate, a spokeswoman for the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass told Reuters.

The hotel is looking into the cause of the false alarms.

“It didn’t wake me up. I guess it wasn’t in my wing. I was fine,” said Patriots running back Shane Vereen.