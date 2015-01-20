City of Boston, home to Super Bowl-bound Patriots

(Reuters) - Here are some facts about the city of Boston, whose National Football League team, the New England Patriots, will play in the Feb. 1 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona:
Population: 646,000 (4.6 million metro area)
Nickname: Beantown
Percentage of population with university degree: 44
Per-capita income: $34,000
Location: Eastern most U.S. city with over 500,000 people
Professional sports championships: 34 - NFL’s Patriots (3), NBA’s Celtics (17), MLB’s Red Sox (8), NHL’ Bruins (6)
NFL team owner: Robert Kraft
Famous Bostonians: John F Kennedy, Bette Davis, Ralph Waldo Emerson
Famous supporters (fans): Patriots - Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, Elton John
Most visited tourist attraction: Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 15-18 million annually
Fun Facts:
Craft breweries: 11
Police force first in the U.S. to establish patrolling by motor vehicle (1903)
Chosen as American candidate to bid for 2024 Olympics
Home of the world’s most famous marathon
