City of Boston, home to Super Bowl-bound Patriots
January 20, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

City of Boston, home to Super Bowl-bound Patriots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some facts about the city of Boston, whose National Football League team, the New England Patriots, will play in the Feb. 1 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona:

Population: 646,000 (4.6 million metro area)

Nickname: Beantown

Percentage of population with university degree: 44

Per-capita income: $34,000

Location: Eastern most U.S. city with over 500,000 people

Professional sports championships: 34 - NFL’s Patriots (3), NBA’s Celtics (17), MLB’s Red Sox (8), NHL’ Bruins (6)

NFL team owner: Robert Kraft

Famous Bostonians: John F Kennedy, Bette Davis, Ralph Waldo Emerson

Famous supporters (fans): Patriots - Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, Elton John

Most visited tourist attraction: Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 15-18 million annually

Fun Facts:

Craft breweries: 11

Police force first in the U.S. to establish patrolling by motor vehicle (1903)

Chosen as American candidate to bid for 2024 Olympics

Home of the world’s most famous marathon

Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Steve Keating

