City of Boston, home to Super Bowl-bound Patriots

(Reuters) - Here are some facts about the city of Boston, whose National Football League team, the New England Patriots, will play in the Feb. 1 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona:

Population: 646,000 (4.6 million metro area)

Nickname: Beantown

Percentage of population with university degree: 44

Per-capita income: $34,000

Location: Eastern most U.S. city with over 500,000 people

Professional sports championships: 34 - NFL’s Patriots (3), NBA’s Celtics (17), MLB’s Red Sox (8), NHL’ Bruins (6)

NFL team owner: Robert Kraft

Famous Bostonians: John F Kennedy, Bette Davis, Ralph Waldo Emerson

Famous supporters (fans): Patriots - Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, Elton John

Most visited tourist attraction: Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 15-18 million annually

Fun Facts:

Craft breweries: 11

Police force first in the U.S. to establish patrolling by motor vehicle (1903)

Chosen as American candidate to bid for 2024 Olympics

Home of the world’s most famous marathon