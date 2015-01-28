Patriots expect to have 'hands full' with Seattle defense

PHOENIX (Reuters) - The New England Patriots may have one of the NFL’s most potent offenses but they expect to have their hands full in Sunday’s Super Bowl when they face a suffocating Seattle Seahawks defense that is second to none.

New England put up a whopping 45 points during their AFC championship game earlier this month but one would be hard-pressed to find any member the team expecting a similar output in the NFL’s championship game.

“We’re going to have our hands full trying to move the ball and score points against them, as everybody else does,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“So we’ll work hard to come up with the best plan we can, execute as well as we can, and see what happens Sunday. You know, it will be tough – that’s for sure. They’re good.”

At the heart of Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” defense is safety Kam Chancellor and Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who have caused fits for their opponents all season long.

In the NFC championship game versus the Green Bay Packers, the Seahawks held Aaron Rodgers to the lowest playoff passer rating of his brilliant career.

“They’re physical, they’re fast, and they always come ready and prepared,” said Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. “We’ve got to be ready, we’ve got to practice hard this week, we’ve got to prepare, and we have to go out with some juice.”

Tom Brady has thrown an interception in each of his team’s two playoff games, a streak he will be eager to halt against a Seattle defense that is the first since the 1985-86 Bears to lead the NFL in fewest points and yards allowed in consecutive seasons.

Brady is not losing sleep over facing Seattle defenders who are very conscious of getting their eyes on the quarterback when he is ready to throw the football and who also have a reputation for stripping the ball from their opponents.

“We put together a plan that we like and we think can exploit some of the things that we see,” said Brady. “I‘m sure they’ll be confident. We’ll be confident. That’s why we go out and play the game.”