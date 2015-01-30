Five players who could have impact on Super Bowl outcome

(Reuters) - Five players who could have a game-changing impact in Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots:

- - -

Rob Gronkowski

At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, New England tight end Gronkowski will be the most dominant pass-catcher on the field when the two teams line up at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday. A unanimous first-team All-Pro selection, Gronkowski is a game-changing target who gives the Patriots a physical presence over the middle. He has scored in both of New England’s playoff wins and has found the end zone at a higher rate than any tight end in NFL history through their first five years of playing.

- - -

Kam Chancellor

The man tasked with matching up against Gronkowski for much of the day will be Seattle’s hard-hitting safety Chancellor. Blessed with uncharacteristic size and strength at his position, Chancellor is the rare player who may be tough enough to take on Gronkowski in both the running and passing game. Chancellor is one of the hardest hitters in football and is sure to deliver some major collisions as the enforcer for the vaunted Seahawks defense.

- - -

Marshawn Lynch

Nicknamed “Beast Mode,” the Seattle running back has gained attention for his reticent interviews and rebellious attitude, but it is his on-field demeanor that drives Seattle’s run-first offense. Lynch will be the focal point of New England’s defense as they will likely dare Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to beat them throwing from the pocket. Lynch’s physical running style and highlight bursts breathe energy and excitement into the Seahawks and their fans.

- - -

Brandon Browner

New England cornerback Browner may have the strongest motivation of any player in the Super Bowl to play well. Browner spent his previous three campaigns with the Seahawks, before signing with the Patriots in the off-season, but missed last year’s Super Bowl because of a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. His physical style and inside knowledge of the Seahawks could give New England an edge.

- - -

Doug Baldwin

While this Super Bowl will not be a showcase of elite wide receivers, Seattle’s Baldwin may be the game’s most important one. The Seahawks struggled with passing in their improbable NFC Championship win over Green Bay, and it will surely be tested by New England. Baldwin is a favorite target of Seahawks QB Wilson, and though he is a smallish receiver he plays with a big chip on his shoulder and could spring Seattle’s offense free with a big play or two.