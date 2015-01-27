Revis, Sherman can settle old dispute

Jan 18, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis waves to the crowd after the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis and brash Seahawks counterpart Richard Sherman will show off their coverage skills in Sunday’s Super Bowl and perhaps settle a social media spat from a couple of seasons ago.

Revis, a six-time Pro Bowler, traded words with Sherman in a Twitter tug of war after the young Seattle player bragged that he had overtaken Revis, who played only two games for the Jets that season due to a knee injury.

“I never seen a man before run his mouth so much like girl. This dude just steady putting my name in his mouth to get notoriety,” Revis tweeted about Sherman, who claimed All-Pro honors that 2012 season, his second in the league.

That drew a quick response from Sherman. “Got off my flight to this hilarious convo. So I have 8 picks 3 ff (forced fumbles) and a sack. My season stats looking like Revis career stats,” shot back Sherman.

Revis later replied, “Sit down young pup & wait your turn.”

Now it is their turn to battle on opposite sides in the year’s biggest game, and the duelists proclaim mutual respect with just a hint of iciness.

Asked what Sherman does well, Revis said Sherman can shut down his side of the field.

Jan 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman reacts during media day for Super Bowl XLIX at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Sports

“Sherman, he plays left corner and he does great. He’s great at what he does,” Revis said at Tuesday’s Media Day.

While Sherman sticks to his side of the field, Revis often follows a specific receiver wherever he lines up.

“I‘m not really knocking him (Sherman) on what he does. He’s a playmaker and that’s what he does for his team,” said Revis, whose interception totals suffer since quarterbacks often avoid throwing toward him.

Sherman gave props to Revis for his impact on New England in his first season there. “He’s had a great year and he’s been doing his job effectively,” Sherman told reporters.

”I‘m sure people will make comparisons,“ he said. ”They always do. But we play the game two different ways.

“He plays it more meticulous, more conventional on his technique. Mine is more unorthodox, which means it’s harder to replicate what I do.”

Sherman is returning to the Big Game as the Seahawks seek to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while Revis is making his Super debut in his eighth season.

“That was the number one goal for me, just winning a Super Bowl,” said Revis.