FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
City of Seattle, home to Super Bowl-bound Seahawks
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 20, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

City of Seattle, home to Super Bowl-bound Seahawks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some facts about the city of Seattle, whose National Football League team, the Seattle Seahawks, will play in the Feb. 1 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona:

Population: 652,000 (3.6 million metro area)

Nickname: Emerald City

Percentage of population with university degree: 57

Percentage of adult population with library cards: 80

Per-capita income: $43,000

Location: Northern most U.S. city with over 500,000 people

NFL team owner: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen

Professional sports championships: 2 - NFL’s Seahawks (1), NBA’s Supersonics (1)

Famous Seattleites: Bill Gates, Bing Crosby, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix

Famous supporters (fans): Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews, Mackelmore

Most visited tourist attraction: Pike Place Market, 10 million annually

Fun Facts

Police force first in the U.S. to: Put police on bicycles (1987)

The original Starbucks was opened in Pike Place Market in Seattle in 1971.

Craft breweries: 100+

Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Steve Keating

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.