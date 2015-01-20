City of Seattle, home to Super Bowl-bound Seahawks

(Reuters) - Here are some facts about the city of Seattle, whose National Football League team, the Seattle Seahawks, will play in the Feb. 1 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona:
Population: 652,000 (3.6 million metro area)
Nickname: Emerald City
Percentage of population with university degree: 57
Percentage of adult population with library cards: 80
Per-capita income: $43,000
Location: Northern most U.S. city with over 500,000 people
NFL team owner: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen
Professional sports championships: 2 - NFL’s Seahawks (1), NBA’s Supersonics (1)
Famous Seattleites: Bill Gates, Bing Crosby, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix
Famous supporters (fans): Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews, Mackelmore
Most visited tourist attraction: Pike Place Market, 10 million annually
Fun Facts
Police force first in the U.S. to: Put police on bicycles (1987)
The original Starbucks was opened in Pike Place Market in Seattle in 1971.
Craft breweries: 100+
