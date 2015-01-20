City of Seattle, home to Super Bowl-bound Seahawks

(Reuters) - Here are some facts about the city of Seattle, whose National Football League team, the Seattle Seahawks, will play in the Feb. 1 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona:

Population: 652,000 (3.6 million metro area)

Nickname: Emerald City

Percentage of population with university degree: 57

Percentage of adult population with library cards: 80

Per-capita income: $43,000

Location: Northern most U.S. city with over 500,000 people

NFL team owner: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen

Professional sports championships: 2 - NFL’s Seahawks (1), NBA’s Supersonics (1)

Famous Seattleites: Bill Gates, Bing Crosby, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix

Famous supporters (fans): Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews, Mackelmore

Most visited tourist attraction: Pike Place Market, 10 million annually

Fun Facts

Police force first in the U.S. to: Put police on bicycles (1987)

The original Starbucks was opened in Pike Place Market in Seattle in 1971.

Craft breweries: 100+