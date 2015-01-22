Brady isn't so clean-cut says Sherman

Nov 27, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) reacts after recording an interception against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Outspoken Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has kick-started the Super Bowl trash talk saying on Wednesday that opposing quarterback Tom Brady isn’t the clean-cut nice guy many believe him to be.

Sherman and Brady clashed at the end of a 2012 regular season game, won 24-23 by the Seahawks, when the Seattle player ran over to Brady and yelled at him as he left the field.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Sherman then caused a stir on social media when he posted a picture of that confrontation on twitter with the caption ‘U mad bro?’

Sherman finally offered an explanation on Wednesday for his response, which is sure to stir things up ahead of the February 1 Super Bowl.

“I think people somehow get a skewed view of Tom Brady that he is just a clean-cut does everything right and never says a bad word to anyone – and we know him to be otherwise,” Sherman told a press conference.

“In that moment of him being himself, he said some things and we returned the favor and unfortunately he apparently didn’t remember what he said,” added Sherman.

According to Sherman, Brady had been taunting the Seahawks defense throughout the game.

“He was pretty much saying that we were nobodies and that we should come up to him after they got the win. We should take that pretty well? Cool, can I get your autograph too?” said the 26-year-old Californian.

“He said stuff like that throughout the game.”

Sherman also took aim, with some sarcasm, at Brady’s behavior with game officials.

“I am sure in those moments of him yelling at the ref he is just saying ‘good job, fantastic job, keep it up,” he said.

An elbow injury picked up in Sunday’s thrilling 28-22 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game is hampering Sherman’s preparation for the big game however.

But the cornerback says he expects to have no problems come game day.

“They think it will be better by game day. There shouldn’t be any limitations honestly,” said Sherman. “My left stiff-arm might not be the greatest right now but other than that, I’ll be pretty decent.”

Asked whether his range of motion was restricted Sherman joked: “If I had to slap my brother, I’d be able to do it”