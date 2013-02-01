Factbox: Profile of Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers

(Reuters) - Profile of the San Francisco 49ers, who qualified for the February 3 Super Bowl in New Orleans by winning the National Football Conference (NFC) championship two weeks ago.

Founded: Established in 1946 as a charter member of the All-America Football Conference and joined the National Football League in 1950 after the two leagues merged.

NFC titles (season): 6 (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994, 2012)

Super Bowl titles: 5 (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994)

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh. A former NFL quarterback who enjoyed great success coaching in college football before moving to the NFL last year. He led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game in his first season, winning NFL coach of the year honors.

Starting quarterback: Colin Kaepernick. Took over for injured incumbent and former top draft pick Alex Smith midway through the regular season and kept the job. Set a record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in any game with 181 yards in playoff win over the Green Bay Packers three weeks ago.

Fun Facts

- During his senior year of high school, former 49ers great Joe Montana was offered, and nearly accepted, a basketball scholarship to North Carolina State University.

- 49ers were the first NFL team to win 15 regular season games in one campaign when they went 15-1 in 1984.

Famous Players

- Joe Montana: Nicknamed “Joe Cool” for his ability to stay calm in key moments of big games, Montana started in four Super Bowl games for San Francisco, winning them all and earning most valuable player honors in three of them. Was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000, his first year of eligibility.

- Jerry Rice: Widely considered the best wide receiver to play in the NFL, Rice is the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions, touchdown receptions and yards. A 13-time Pro Bowl selection who won three Super Bowls with San Francisco and was selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Team name and colors: 49ers name is in recognition of the gold prospectors who arrived in Northern California around 1849 during the California Gold Rush. Colors: Red and gold

Most famous supporter: Academy Award-winning actor Robin Williams, who is listed on the team’s website as the favorite actor of 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam.

City of San Francisco:

- Denim jeans were invented in San Francisco for the Gold Rush miners who needed tough, comfortable clothing.

- San Francisco ranks fourth in the world in terms of numbers of billionaires living within its city limits. The top three cities are New York, Moscow and London.

- Alcatraz was a military fort before it became a well known prison that counted Al Capone among its famous prisoners.

- The Beatles’ last commercial concert was held at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park on August 29th, 1966.

Previous Super Bowl appearance - San Francisco became the first team to win five Super Bowls when they defeated the San Diego Charges 49-26 in the NFL’s championship game in 1995. For 49ers quarterback Steve Young, named the game’s most valuable player, it marked his final leap out of the shadow of his predecessor, Joe Montana.

2012 regular season record: 11-4-1, won NFC West division

Week 1 - at Green Bay Packers, won 30-22

Week 2 - vs Detroit Lions, won 27-19

Week 3 - at Minnesota Vikings, lost 24-13

Week 4 - at New York Jets, won 34-0

Week 5 - vs Buffalo Bills, won 45-3

Week 6 - vs New York Giants, lost 26-3

Week 7 - vs Seattle Seahawks, won 13-6

Week 8 - at Arizona Cardinals, won 24-3

Week 9 - Bye Week

Week 10 - vs St. Louis Rams, tied 24-24*

Week 11 - vs Chicago Bears, won 32-7

Week 12 - at New Orleans Saints, won 31-21

Week 13 - at St. Louis Rams, lost 16-13*

Week 14 - vs Miami Dolphins, won 27-13

Week 15 - at New England Patriots, won 41-34

Week 16 - at Seattle Seahawks, lost 42-13

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals, won 27-13

(*) Denotes overtime

NFC playoff seeding: 2

Path to the Super Bowl - First round bye; Beat Green Bay Packers 45-31 in the divisional round; Beat the Atlanta Falcons 28-24 in the NFC Championship.