LIFE
COMMENTARY
U.S.
February 5, 2016 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Advertisers go all in for Super Bowl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Advertisers are using the mix of celebrity and comedy to entice viewers to their products in commercials for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl.

Among the big names appearing on screen this year are Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler for Skittles, “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds for Hyundai and Snickers has put actor Willem Dafoe in a dress.

“It cost about $4.8 million and up to buy a 30-second spot in the Super Bowl, up from about $4.6 million last year,” Advertising Age reporter Jeanine Poggi said. 

“And we see some advertisers like Anheuser-Busch for Budweiser and Bud Light buying multiple spots.”

