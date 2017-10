Singer Alicia Keys performs onstage in a tribute to honree Halle Berry (not pictured) at the BET Honors in Washington January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys will perform the national anthem before the Super Bowl in New Orleans on February 3, the National Football League (NFL) said on Friday.

Keys, who has previously been involved in other performances at two previous Super Bowls, will start an North American tour to promote her ‘Girl on Fire’ album in March.

The NFL had previously announced that female vocalist Beyonce will perform the halftime show.