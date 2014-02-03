Man arrested after shouting about 9/11 at Super Bowl news briefing

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (Reuters) - A man who interrupted a Super Bowl news conference on Sunday with Most Valuable Player Malcom Smith to shout a conspiracy theory about the September 11, 2001, attacks was arrested and charged, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.

The man, who grabbed a microphone and yelled “investigate 9/11 ... 9/11 was perpetrated by people in our own government,” was charged with trespass and released, said Trooper Jeff Flynn.

Police did not immediately release his identity.

A total of 10 arrests were reported around the game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, all for minor matters, Flynn said.