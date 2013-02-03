FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Winners of the NFL Player of the Year awards
#Sports News
February 3, 2013 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

Winners of the NFL Player of the Year awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - The following were the winners at the National Football League Honors ceremony at the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday.

* Most Valuable Player: Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

* Most Valuable Offensive Player: Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

* Most Valuable Defensive Player: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans

* Offensive Rookie of the Year: Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins

* Defensive Rookie of the Year: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

* Comeback Player of the Year: Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

* Coach of the Year: Bruce Arians, Indianapolis Colts

Compiled by Steve Ginsburg; editing by Gene Cherry

