Winners of the NFL Player of the Year awards

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - The following were the winners at the National Football League Honors ceremony at the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday.
* Most Valuable Player: Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
* Most Valuable Offensive Player: Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
* Most Valuable Defensive Player: J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
* Offensive Rookie of the Year: Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins
* Defensive Rookie of the Year: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
* Comeback Player of the Year: Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
* Coach of the Year: Bruce Arians, Indianapolis Colts
