Witten wins Man of the Year award for off-field work

Dallas Cowboys Jason Witten holds the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award after it was presented to him during the NFL Honors award show in New Orleans, Louisiana February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award on Saturday for his commitment to community service.

Witten won the award over six-time Pro Bowlers, tackle Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

“It is honestly humbling to be recognized in such a manner for simply doing what I feel is right and human,” he said.

Witten’s SCORE Foundation has created outreach programs and funded projects for victims of domestic abuse in Texas and his native Tennessee.

The award, announced at the NFL Honors ceremony, also takes into account a player’s on-field accomplishments.