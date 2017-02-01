Pats' Brady hungry for much more, with no 'end in sight'

HOUSTON (Reuters) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had some bad news for the National Football League’s 31 other teams as one of the most prolific passers of all-time said he has no plans to hang up his cleats anytime soon.

Brady, who turns 40 in August, is the NFL’s oldest starting quarterback and will play in a record seventh Super Bowl when the Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

But despite a career that has already assured him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible, Brady is happy to keep chasing more records and Super Bowl rings.

“Hopefully I can keep going. I don’t see any end in sight,” Brady told reporters on Monday when he met with the media for the first time ahead of Sunday’s game.

A victory against the Falcons would give Brady a quarterback record fifth Super Bowl and tie him with retired linebacker Charles Haley as the only players to win five NFL championships.

Before the 2015 season, Brady, who was 38 at the time, said he felt like he had another seven or eight years left in the NFL. He got the Patriots one win away from a Super Bowl berth that season and returned in 2016 to once again play at an elite level.

”(I’ll play for) as long as I‘m willing to make the commitment to taking good care of myself,“ said Brady. ”I got a good routine. It has gotten better as the years have gone on.

“It’s nice to feel better as the season goes. To be an older player and have the mental experience and then to also feel great physically, I think it’s a great benefit for me.”