Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady celebrate after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. The Patriots won 34-28. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hugs his wife Gisele Bundchen after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - If Gisele Bundchen had her way, Tom Brady would have called it a career after winning his record fifth Super Bowl championship on Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback told SiriusXM NFL Radio that Bundchen, his wife of eight years, pleaded with him to retire after leading New England to a come-from-behind 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that (Sunday) night three times," the 39-year-old Brady said Monday in the interview. "And I said, 'Too bad, babe, I'm having too much fun right now.'"

Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit en route to winning his record fourth Super Bowl MVP Award.

The quarterback turns 40 in August and has said he would like to play until he is 45.

Brady missed the first four games of the 2016 season because of his Deflategate suspension, but still threw for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

His touchdown-to-interception ratio was the best in NFL history. Brady finished second in the NFL MVP race behind Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

"You know, I feel like I can still do it," Brady added. "If you love what you do and you're capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn't going out there knowing that I could still do it.

"So I'm going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time."

