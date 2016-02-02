FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broncos buses involved in minor accident
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
February 2, 2016 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

Broncos buses involved in minor accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Super Bowl week got off to a rocky start for the Denver Broncos as two team buses were involved in a minor accident following a practice session on Monday.

According to a report on the NFL’s website, the accident happened as the team were returning to their hotel, six days before they play the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California.

“No injuries were sustained and the team is back at the hotel,” the Broncos said in a statement.

Pass rusher DeMarcus Ware, who will be playing in the first Super Bowl of his career, tweeted a photo from the scene of the accident along with a message.

“To keep the day interesting we have a small wreck. Looks like everyone is ok though,” Ware said.

Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Tony Jimenez

