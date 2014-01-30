Broncos brave the elements, train outdoors before Super Bowl

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase (L) checks his clipboard as quarterback Peyton Manning (18) throws a pass during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Denver Broncos braved New Jersey’s chilly winter winds again on Wednesday, holding their main outdoor practice session in the final countdown to Sunday’s Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach John Fox gave his players a solid 90-minute workout at the New York Jets training facility after they limbered up with a gentle walk-through on the synthetic field.

Despite the frigid conditions, Fox has made his players train outside rather than utilize the indoor training center at the Jets facility.

Sunday’s game will be played at night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be the first time the Super Bowl has been played in an outdoor stadium in a cold weather state.

”We’re pretty much weather-proof. We practice in this stuff all the time,“ Fox said. ”Being in Denver, we’ve played in a few different elements.

“We’ve practiced in snow many times. We’re pretty much ready for anything.”

The Broncos also trained outdoors on Monday but Wednesday’s session was more intense, with the players all padded up for a more physical workout.

Denver Broncos head coach John Fox (C) talks with cornerback Champ Bailey (R) as quarterback Peyton Manning (18) exercises during stretching exercises in their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Defensive tackle Sione Fua, who is nursing a calf injury, was the only member of the Broncos’ 53-player squad who did not participate in the training.

The Denver kicker Matt Prater made his first appearance of the week after missing Monday’s practise because of flu.

”I wanted to see how well they would re-boot, get re-charged and practice what we’ve put in, Fox said.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“They recalled it and it went very well. We had a very good practice.”

The Seahawks, training at the New York Giants’ facility, which is also in New Jersey, also had the pads on for a full-scale workout, but held their session indoors.

Running back Marshawn Lynch was the only player to skip the practise but Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said he would be fine to play the game.

“This is the day we rest Marshawn. Wednesday is always a rest day for him. We’ve been doing that for years, and it’s always worked out great,” Carroll said.

“We’re in great shape. We’re just as fortunate as can be to be in this kind of shape this late in the year.”