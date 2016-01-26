Superstitious Broncos choose white uniforms for Super Bowl

January 26, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; General view of the exterior of Levi's Stadium prior to Super Bowl 50. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos have decided to wear their white road uniforms for the Super Bowl as opposed to the home orange jerseys they wore during four blowout losses in the NFL’s championship game.

As the designated home team for the National Football League’s championship game on Feb. 7, Denver decides which of their jerseys to wear and they opted for the white ones worn during their last Super Bowl triumph in the 1998 season.

“We’ve had Super Bowl success in our white uniforms, and we’re looking forward to wearing them again in Super Bowl 50,” said Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway, who was Denver’s quarterback in that Super Bowl triumph.

The Broncos have an 0-4 record wearing orange in the Super Bowl after lopsided losses to the Dallas Cowboys in the 1977 season, Washington Redskins in 1987, San Francisco 49ers in 1989 and Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

They are 1-1 wearing white jerseys and 1-0 wearing blue.

Denver play the top-seeded Carolina Panthers in this year’s Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.