CBS says honoring Super Bowl ad commitments despite outage
February 4, 2013 / 3:45 AM / in 5 years

CBS says honoring Super Bowl ad commitments despite outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CBS said on Sunday it was honoring all of its commercial commitments for the Super Bowl, which was disrupted by a 35-minute power outage.

“We utilized CBS’s back-up power and at no time did we leave the air,” Jennifer Sabatelle, vice president of communications for CBS Sports, said in an email.

During the interruption, CBS Sports’ Steve Tasker, Solomon Wilcots and its studio team reported on the outage as a breaking news story.

“All commercial commitments during the broadcast are being honored,” Sabatelle said.

Reporting By Susan Zeidler; Editing by Paul Tait

