Panthers' Davis vows to play in Super Bowl despite broken arm

Nov 8, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) comes down with an interception in the final minutes of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Packers 37-29. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Carolina Panthers All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis should be ready to play in Super Bowl 50 despite breaking his arm in Sunday’s NFC championship game, head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday.

Davis underwent surgery on Monday and Rivera said may need to wear a brace on his arm when the top-seeded Panthers play the Denver Broncos in the NFL championship game on Feb. 7 in Santa Clara, California.

“If it all goes well, it should be something he will be able to play with,” Rivera said about the longest-tenured member of the Panthers, who has already shown his grit and resolve to battle back from injury.

Davis, 32, a 10-year veteran who was a first-round pick by the Panthers in 2005, has overcome three ACL reconstructive surgeries to once again thrive on the gridrion.

The linebacker was injured midway through the second quarter of Carolina’s 49-15 rout in the NFC title game as he broke up a Carson Palmer pass to Arizona Cardinals tight end Darren Fells.

Thomas, who said he knew something was wrong with his arm and that it hurt, was confident he would be suiting up for the Super Bowl when talking to reporters after Sunday’s game.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure I’m ready to go,” said Davis.

”I got two weeks to heal up, and I’m going to use every minute of that,“ he said. ”You know me, right? Man, I ain’t missing the Super Bowl.

“If it comes down to a pain tolerance and playing through it, I’ll be there. I can guarantee you that.”